What Joel Piroe has just said on his Leeds United future

Leeds United star Joel Piroe has been speaking about his future

Joel Piroe has confirmed that there have been interested clubs who have made approaches to the club for his signature but Leeds United have rejected them all.

And the Dutch forward has informed clubs hoping to sign him late in the window that he also does not want to leave Elland Road despite the signings of Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will provide competition to Piroe up front.

The 26-year-old started Leeds’ opening Premier League game but was replaced by Nmecha, who went on to score the winning penalty to help the Whites secure all three points. New signing Calvert-Lewin was not in the squad but will be expected to contribute soon.

Piroe was the top goalscorer in the Championship last season with 19 goals and was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year earlier this week.

What Piroe said about his future

Speaking after the PFA ceremony, Piroe confirmed that clubs have shown interest in him this summer. He was asked about his former side, PSV Eindhoven, by Voetbal International, and he said: “It would be great to return to PSV someday, but not right now. I’m not thinking about leaving, or what’s going on at other clubs.

“All I want is to perform with Leeds in the Premier League. I understand that a few other clubs approached me in the summer. But the club didn’t want to let me go, and I don’t want to leave at all.

“I want to prove myself in this league. Saturday's away game against Arsenal, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

On how his first Premier League game went

Piroe also took time to speak about his first Premier League start and how he felt he performed.

“A goal would have been the icing on the cake for me, but the most important thing is that we started with a win,” he said. “The atmosphere in the stadium was fantastic; the crowd kept singing.

“We can move on with a good feeling. I'm actually quite satisfied with my own performance. You get frustrated with a few moments. If we had capitalised on those a little better, I might have scored."