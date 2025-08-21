Fabrizio Romano gives Leeds United transfer update

Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the summer window

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are edging closer to their latest signing of the summer window. Dominic Calvert-Lewin signed last week on the back of deals for Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff, Jaka Bijol, Lucas Perri, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha. Leeds are now close to capturing Noah Okafor from AC Milan. Here’s the latest news.

Confirmation of successful medical

Leeds United are close to sealing the signing of the 25-year-old attacker, as transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that everything has been signed and Okafor has completed his medical with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported earlier this week that a deal had been agreed between Leeds and the Italian giants to sign the Swiss international for a fee of around £18m. Now, it looks like the deal is all but done as Daniel Farke aims to add firepower to help his side’s Premier League survival chances.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Understand Noah Okafor has passed his medical. All documents are signed between Leeds United and AC Milan. #LUFC club statement to follow on Thursday.”

This would indicate that official confirmation of Okafor’s move to Elland Road could be announced as early as today.

Okafor’s recent form

The forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Milan’s Serie A rivals Napoli after injuries impacted his first half of the year. He didn’t manage to kick on much in Naples, where he only made four appearances and didn’t score or provide an assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are more encouraging recent signs for the Leeds faithful from pre-season, as Okafor was his club’s most productive attacker and scored two goals against Liverpool in a friendly in Hong Kong.

Okafor early career and progression

Okafor began his career in his native Switzerland with Basel, where he came through the academy. He scored three goals in 39 appearances between 2018-2020 before moving to Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

In Salzburg, the dynamic forward enjoyed the most productive period of his career so far as he netted 25 goals in a three-year spell that made Italian giants AC Milan sit up and take notice.

Then, in the summer of 2023, Okafor made the move to Italy where he hasn’t had the most successful time and will hope to reignite his form at Elland Road and in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Farke wants Okafor

The Leeds boss has made it clear throughout the summer that he wants to add goals to his side as their attack is not up to scratch with their Premier League rivals.

Speaking after a 1-1 draw with Villareal in pre-season, Farke said: “We are not naive. We know that even in comparison to our Championship offence, you could say that we are not much improved."

"In the offence, we are not ready for Premier League level."

The pending confirmation of this signing will add quality to Farke’s attacking options as he looks to kick on and build after their successful opening day performance against Everton.