What happened to the Leeds United Champions League team that played Valencia in 2001

1 . Nigel Martyn

Martyn managed to keep a clean sheet in the first leg of the contest at Elland Road but the goalkeeper was powerless to prevent the Spanish outfit scoring three at the Mestalla a week later. The former England international spent two more seasons with the Whites, taking his appearance tally to 273 in all competitions, before moving on to represent Everton for the final three seasons of his career. After calling time on his playing days Martyn spent a brief period as a goalkeeping coach at Bradford.