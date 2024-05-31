What happened to the Leeds United Champions League team that played Valencia in 2001

Leeds United will renew acquaintances with Valencia this summer as they host the La Liga side at Elland Road in a pre-season friendly. The announcement provokes memories of the 2000-01 Champions League semi-finals when the two sides went head to head over two legs for the chance to take on Bayern Munich in the final.
The first leg at Elland Road finished goalless, but it was Valencia, boasting the likes of Gaizka Mendieta, John Carew and current Mestalla boss Ruben Baraja, who progressed by seeing off Leeds 3-0 in the return fixture. The two sides have met since, playing out a friendly in 2004, which ended 2-2.
With the upcoming clash on August 3 in mind, though, we took a look back at what happened to the starting XI that took on Valencia in the first leg of the Champions League semis on May 2, 2001.
1. Nigel Martyn
Martyn managed to keep a clean sheet in the first leg of the contest at Elland Road but the goalkeeper was powerless to prevent the Spanish outfit scoring three at the Mestalla a week later. The former England international spent two more seasons with the Whites, taking his appearance tally to 273 in all competitions, before moving on to represent Everton for the final three seasons of his career. After calling time on his playing days Martyn spent a brief period as a goalkeeping coach at Bradford.
2. Danny Mills
Mills made 141 appearances for Leeds before leaving the club to join Manchester City in 2004. He ended his career with the Sky Blues in 2009, after loan spells with Hull City, Charlton and Derby, at the age of just 32. Mills works as a pundit on BBC Radio Five Live and Talksport and regularly covers games at Elland Road.
3. Rio Ferdinand
Ferdinand became the most expensive British footballer in history when he joined Manchester United from Leeds in July 2002. He won everything but the FA Cup during his 12-season stint at Old Trafford before ending his career after a season with QPR. The 45-year-old now works as a pundit on TNT Sports.
4. Ian Harte
The Irishman made 288 appearances before leaving to join La Liga side Levante in 2004. He returned to England in 2007 to join Sunderland and went on to represent Blackpool, Carlisle United, Reading and Bournemouth before eventually hanging up his boots in 2015. Harte now works as a football agent and is known to have worked with a number of Leeds players over the last few years.
5. Dominic Matteo
Matteo was one of the standouts during the club's Champions League campaign in 2000-01 after joining the club from Liverpool. He went on to spend four seasons with the Whites, making 146 appearances, before leaving in 2004 to join Blackburn Rovers. He called time on his career in 2009 after a short spell with Stoke City. He returned to Leeds as an ambassador in 2013 and is regularly seen on LUTV.
6. David Batty
Batty was in his second spell with the Whites when the club reached the Champions League semi-finals, having spent the first six years of his career with his hometown club. The now 55-year-old remained at Elland Road until 2004 before calling time on his career.