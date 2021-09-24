Ryan Fredericks will miss West Ham United's visit to Elland Road on Saturday after picking up a groin complaint at Old Trafford midweek.

Fredericks supplied the cross for Manuel Lanzini to lash home the game's only goal as West Ham knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup on their own turf, but the 28-year-old was forced off ten minutes later with an injury.

In front of the press on Friday afternoon, Moyes revealed that Fredericks is awaiting the results of a groin scan and won't be available for selection to face Leeds United this weekend.

“We said in the main we’ve got a fully-fit squad of players," Moyes said, "so hopefully they’ll all be ready to go again.

“Ryan’s probably the only player we’ve got any real major concerns over. He felt his groin and he’s had an injury prior to it before, so he’s being assessed at the moment.

“He won’t be fit for this game but we’re hoping it’s not too serious.

“We’re very fortunate that we’ve got a couple of other right-backs we can play."

Moyes also confirmed that Michail Antonio is fit to return to Premier League action after a second yellow at Southampton caused him to miss the Hammers' Manchester United league clash.

Antonio won Premier League Player of the Month award in August having bagged four goals and three assists in West Ham's first three games of the season.

As the team's sole out-and-out striker, the 31-year-old's return from suspension will give Moyes' side a major boost.

The West Ham boss took heart from his side's showing against Manchester United on Wednesday, when he made ten changes to his team to great effect as the Hammers progressed to round four of the cup.

“I think we’ve got a really good attacking look to us and we had it our last season," he said, "but we’ve also tried to add to our defensive job to make us hard to play against and add more players and competition in it as well."

"We’ve got great competition in centre-halves at the moment, we had terrific performances the other night [against Manchester] from Issa Diop and Craig Dawson, so that’s what we want as well."

