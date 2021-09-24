Leeds United's predicted line-up for West Ham clash with seven players possibly out

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has several injuries to contend with and will definitely be without Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford.

Pascal Struijk also serves the final game of this three-match ban whilst there are doubts about Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison and Raphinha

Bielsa was without Bamford and Ayling for the midweek Carabao Cup trip to Fulham, the pair having picked up ankle and knee issues respectively at Newcastle United last Friday night.

Raphinha also came off at St James' Park with what Bielsa said was a suspected hip problem and the Brazilian did not feature at Craven Cottage.

Harrison has also missed United's last two games having tested positive for Covid-19.

Harrison would be permitted to play against the Hammers at Elland Road, but having had to train at home during isolation may not be fully prepared for the game.

As Bielsa is forced to shuffle his pack, this is how we think the Whites will line up against the Hammers.

