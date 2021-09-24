SHUFFLING HIS PACK: Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above, has several injuries to contend with ahead of Saturday's clash against West Ham at Elland Road. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds United's predicted line-up for West Ham clash with seven players possibly out

Leeds United will seek to finally bag their first win of the new Premier League season at home to West Ham on Saturday - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:21 am

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has several injuries to contend with and will definitely be without Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford.

Pascal Struijk also serves the final game of this three-match ban whilst there are doubts about Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison and Raphinha

Bielsa was without Bamford and Ayling for the midweek Carabao Cup trip to Fulham, the pair having picked up ankle and knee issues respectively at Newcastle United last Friday night.

Raphinha also came off at St James' Park with what Bielsa said was a suspected hip problem and the Brazilian did not feature at Craven Cottage.

Harrison has also missed United's last two games having tested positive for Covid-19.

Harrison would be permitted to play against the Hammers at Elland Road, but having had to train at home during isolation may not be fully prepared for the game.

As Bielsa is forced to shuffle his pack, this is how we think the Whites will line up against the Hammers.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

The goalkeeping department is the only area not impacted by injuries and United's no 1 stopper Meslier is a certainty to start in nets. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

2. RB - Jamie Shackleton

With doubts over Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton could start at right back although Stuart Dallas could also line up there. It looks like being one or the other if Ayling is out. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

3. CB - Liam Cooper

United's captain missed the midweek Carabao Cup clash at Fulham but should resume his place at the heart of the Whites defence. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

4. CB - Charlie Cresswell

With Llorente, Koch and Struijk all definitely missing and doubts over Ayling, it's either Kalvin Phillips or young Cresswell at centre-back. Cresswell excelled against Fulham and looks set for a league debut. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

