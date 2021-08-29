"Well and truly overdue" - Leeds United hero Jermaine Beckford gives his thoughts on Patrick Bamford's England call-up
Jermaine Beckford is full of praise for Patrick Bamford in the wake of the forward's first England call-up.
Patrick Bamford was selected to play for Gareth’s Southgate’s England for the first time ahead of the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifiers against Poland, Andorra and Hungary.
Read More
Now Jermaine Beckford, who scored 71 goals in 126 appearances for the Whites, has come out in support of the 27-year-old, who missed out only narrowly on an England call-up for the Euro 2020.
“It’s well and truly overdue in my opinion,” Beckford told Sky Sports.
“This is the sort of thing that Patrick offers - getting in, running in behind, finding spaces, finding players in spaces as well.”
“He’ll continuously run into the channels and put defenders under pressure.”
“His overall work rate, his work ethic for himself and for the team, is second-to-none. It’s so selfless.”
“I’m over the moon for him, I wish I was playing alongside him.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.