Patrick Bamford scores a penalty against West Brom.

Patrick Bamford was selected to play for Gareth’s Southgate’s England for the first time ahead of the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifiers against Poland, Andorra and Hungary.

Now Jermaine Beckford, who scored 71 goals in 126 appearances for the Whites, has come out in support of the 27-year-old, who missed out only narrowly on an England call-up for the Euro 2020.

“It’s well and truly overdue in my opinion,” Beckford told Sky Sports.

“This is the sort of thing that Patrick offers - getting in, running in behind, finding spaces, finding players in spaces as well.”

“He’ll continuously run into the channels and put defenders under pressure.”

“His overall work rate, his work ethic for himself and for the team, is second-to-none. It’s so selfless.”

Jermaine Beckford celebrates against Bristol Rovers.

“I’m over the moon for him, I wish I was playing alongside him.”