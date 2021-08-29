'Got quality in there' - Leeds United fans react to starting line-up at Burnley as two key men miss out
Leeds United travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon - and Marcelo Bielsa has named his line-up. Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo are missing, here's what fans had to say.
@DavidGilbert43 Am I the only one that really likes the look of this lineup? #lufc and love the subs bench too?!
@LUFCMOTcom Not a bad side. Should be looking to grab a win today, definitely got the quality in the side. Thoughts? #LUFC
@1simmo1 Our bench if you look at it is really, really weak, I know these kids have potential but still need a strong proven bench #lufc
@ConnorMOT92 Aug 29 Rodrigo really needs to put a good performance in today imo. #LUFC
@gazLUFC4 Looks like Struijk dropping into midfield then. A position he’s looked vulnerable in. Do I trust the system? Of course but I do worry #lufc
@Ken_DeMange Says something for our strength in depth when Phillips is fit, but possibly unable to play in his natural position as we’re short elsewhere.
@AllLeedsTVGood team considering the players Injured. Burnley is a team where Rodrigos defensive issues wont be an issue imo.