Leeds now sit second and make a quick return to action at Millwall on Wednesday night.

Whites star Dan James has declared Leeds United’s Millwall mindset with a clear Championship table aim and Christmas sighter.

Leeds moved into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle and stayed there after Burnley’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall the following day.

Three days on, Leeds will head to Millwall themselves for a Wednesday night clash at The Den, ahead of which James has highlighted United’s table aim.

Wednesday’s clash at Millwall marks just United’s 14th fixture of the 46-game marathon campaign yet James says his side are already focused on getting into the best possible position both before and after the last international break.

Leeds will sign off for the November internationals with Wednesday’s clash at Millwall and Saturday’s hosting of Queens Park Rangers, after which 11 games within 42 days will present themselves up until the new year. That particularly busy key period is already on Whites winger James’ mind.

Speaking to LUTV, James was asked what was the mindset heading to Millwall and reasoned: “I think it's just and recover now. We know it's going to be a tough game on Wednesday night, we've just got to be ready for it because I think we want to go into the best position we can in the international break.

“It's obviously the last international break, it's tough, and then after that we’ve got a lot of games going into Christmas so for us we just want to keep putting points on the board and keep pushing up that table."

Saturday’s victory against Plymouth also left Leeds just three points behind leaders Sunderland who were held to a goalless draw at next weekend’s second-bottom visitors QPR.