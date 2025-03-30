Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Ampadu has delivered his verdict on Leeds United’s draw against Swansea City.

Captain Ethan Ampadu delivered a very honest but balanced Leeds United verdict following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against visiting Swansea City with a Whites action vow.

Leeds needed a victory from the weekend’s Elland Road contest to return to the top of the Championship after being overtaken by Sheffield United who beat Coventry City 3-1 at Bramall Lane on Friday night.

Leeds put themselves on course for that victory after just 35 seconds as Brenden Aaronson netted from close range yet Swansea ultimately left LS11 with a 2-2 draw upon equalising twice including in the 96th minute.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Ampadu pulled no punches in admitting the dressing room had been left deservedly “flat” and declared that his side must see out games better after going infront.

Ampadu, though, declared that there was still a long way to go in the promotion race as he vowed that his Whites would show their character and go again, bottling up the disappointing feeling in order to avoid feeling it again.

Ampdu said of the dressing room: "Flat. We deserve to be flat. We understand that there's still a long way to go. That's no excuse.

"We weren't ourselves today, all of us are very disappointed. There's no excuse about that but whether he had won, drawn or lost today, the season wouldn't have been over.

"This team is full of belief, we have had many results where we have come back and showed our character and we are going to continue to do that.

"There's still a long way to go, we are going to forget about this one quickly. We are going to bottle the feeling that we have got now to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"But like we are, we are an honest group and we are going to keep working hard to the very end."

Pressed on Leeds squandering the lead twice and how disappointing that was, Ampadu admitted: “Definitely, we don't need you to tell us how disappointed we are.

“If you were to go into that changing room now we are all disappointed. But the time for the disappointment should be gone.

“We need to see out games better, we can't let that happen again, we know that.

"But we believe in our group. This result doesn't mean that we have lost confidence in ourselves. We are full of confidence and we are going to go again."