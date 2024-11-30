Leeds United’s fans have had their say ahead of today’s showdown at Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United will look to complete a rapid hat-trick of wins in today’s lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the 1.30pm kick-off at Ewood Park for which a key Rovers man is missing with disagreement on the predicted outcome of the game.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds go into the game at Ewood Park full of confidence having won twice already this week but Blackburn will no doubt also fancy their chances after pulling off an unlikely win at Middlesbrough last time out, a victory that keeps them right in touch with the top six.

Rovers have a game in hand at the moment, courtesy of their postponed fixture last weekend, a postponement that may well have given them an advantage in that win at Boro who did play last weekend.

Blackburn started the season well but then, in October and November, crashed to five defeats in seven games. Since then they have found their early-season form again, winning 3-1 at Cardiff before that victory on Teesside.

They are, though, a difficult side to fathom, and they will again be missing the influential Andreas Weimann who had been playing with a knee injury but is now sidelined for a few weeks.

The way Leeds are playing at the moment, another three points is well within our grasp but we cannot expect to win every game. Therefore, I’m going for the draw which would still be a good result against a decent team.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Wednesday night saw a routine home win against struggling Luton Town. The Hatters had little to offer, and what they did offer was dealt with by the Leeds defence.

Probably only Plymouth put up less of a fight at Elland Road this season, but you get the feeling that Blackburn will be a tougher nut to crack. The scene should be set for a fascinating encounter.

United will be roared on by their extra allocation of fans as Blackburn have always shown a refreshing attitude towards ticket allocation. The local police do not seem as enlightened, and so a bizarre 1.30pm kick-off has been decreed.

Rovers have won their last three games, including a handy win at Middlesbrough on Wednesday, and should go into this game with a degree of confidence. Daniel Farke appears to be rotating his squad, and this must be seen as a positive.

Maintaining momentum is key, and the Whites need to come back across the Pennines with at least a point, but I’m backing them to grab three.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

After two wins in four days, Leeds United will be looking to make it a trio of victories on the other side of the Pennines.

Ewood Park has been a happy hunting ground for Leeds in recent visits, with the Whites being 2-0 winners last season. One goalscorer from that day, Dan James, has put in two impressive performances in the past week with four goal involvements.

Manor Solomon also impressed against both Swansea City and Luton Town, while United’s defence will be happy with the clean sheet.

Daniel Farke may need to rotate his squad for the game, but he has players returning to relieve some pressure. Largie Ramazani got some much-needed minutes against Luton and his presence will bolster an already threatening attacking line-up.

With six wins in eight games, Leeds manoeuvred themselves into top spot in the Championship. Of course, there are a lot of games to play, but to be out in front at the start of the busy festive fixture list is the ideal place to be. A win in Lancashire would maintain the pressure on their rivals.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

After Sunday’s 4-3 ‘thriller’ at Swansea City, Leeds found themselves in fourth place on Tuesday after Burnley, Sheffield United won and Sunderland’s draw but they did the business again at home in a dominant 3-0 victory over Luton Town on Wednesday.

United will be backed by over 7,000 fans at Blackburn Rovers. They will know what they have to do after Sheffield United v Sunderland on Friday night.

It’s the third game in six days so Daniel Farke may choose to rest a couple of players and give a couple - who were on the bench - a start. Willy Gnonto, a scorer on Sunday, started against Luton, so Manor Solomon may miss out this time. Junior Firpo is available after serving his three-match ban.

It’s good to have great options who can come on when opponents’ legs may be tiring. It would be great to finish the week with a positive result in Lancashire.

Blackburn had an impressive victory at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night but I think Leeds might edge it by a goal.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

So, Leeds finally made it to the top spot in the Championship but maintaining that finishing position will not be easy.

Blackburn have faded from their early-season heights but at home are a formidable opponent. The last away game left several conundrums still awaiting solutions, which if Leeds can resolve should enable them to win this game, and in future weeks pull them clear of the chasing pack.

Firstly, we have the chaotic defending which was previously displayed in the season’s opening game which was rectified speedily and must be rectified again.

Then we have the question as to who plays centre forward. I am in the Mateo Joseph camp with Joel Piroe being used as a substitute.

The use of substitutes is another concern among the supporters – whilst it can be argued subs have been effective at times this season, I would prefer earlier use – nearer 60 minutes rather than 70. And finally the old chestnut of lack of goals from set pieces.

I expect Leeds to have enough options and quality to claim a victory in Lancashire and send the travelling hordes home happy.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1 Leeds United 3.