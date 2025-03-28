Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds will finally resume their promotion quest with Saturday’s visit of Swansea City.

Whites star Jayden Bogle has delivered an assured Leeds United promotion bid message amid the huge battle with Sheffield United and Burnley for an automatic promotion place.

Results before the March international break have led to United’s advantage at the top of the Championship being reduced to goal difference by second-placed Sheffield United with Burnley only two points further behind in third.

Bogle, though, speaking to LUTV, issued the reminder that his side were “in control” as part of an assured message ahead of Saturday’s return to Championship action at home to Swansea City.

Pressed on the close battle at the top of the table and what the Leeds mindset was, Bogle said: “I just think focus on ourselves. We are in control of what we can do, not pay too much attention to the other teams and just take it game by game but obviously we know at the end of it there's a big achievement there so that's what we want to do."

Sizing up Saturday’s hosting of Swansea, Bogle declared: “Every home game we are confident and, again, it comes down to the support of the fans.

"When the stadium is rocking it's tough for anyone to come here so we are all prepared. The break's been good, it gave everyone a chance to rest and recover but also to be ready for the final eight games.

"I think it was a good break for us and we have got the final eight games to go into now fully prepared.

"I think we had a few sticky patches in games where we dropped a few points so the break came at a good time and gave us time to rest and recover and now we are ready to give it our all."