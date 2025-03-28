Whites boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged side for his team’s final game before the March international break at Queens Park Rangers in which his men recovered from falling 2-0 behind to take a 2-2 draw. Unlike for previous away games, Joe Rothwell kept his place alongside Ao Tanaka in centre midfield as the more defensive option Ilia Gruev stayed on the bench.

Farke also kept the faith with Brenden Aaronson in the no 10 position but Aaronson was hauled off at half-time after a disappointing display and replaced by Willy Gnonto who excelled in the second half. Gnonto, though, then suffered an ankle injury representing Italy’s under-21s during the international break and the attacker is facing a late fitness check ahead of Saturday afternoon’s visit of the Swans.

First choice left back Junior Firpo is also facing a tight call and a race against time as the last man back from international duty representing the Dominican Republic. Farke revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Firpo was arriving back later that afternoon and would be assessed.

Farke also revealed a major triple team news boost with club captain Ethan Ampadu, Patrick Bamford and Max Wober all back in training. There’s plenty for the Whites boss to consider – and this is the XI that we think he will send out against the Swans.

GK: Illan Meslier Clear first choice keeper and the only Leeds player to have played every minute of every league game so far this season.

RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back and another no-brainer pick.

CB: Joe Rodon Farke's most heavily used outfield player, Rodon having played every minute of every league game this season side from September's defeat at home to Burnley in which he was taken off with four minutes left. Warrior - and now set to face his former side again.

CB: Pascal Struijk The returns of both Ampadu and Wober present extra defensive options but neither are likely to be cherry ripe just yet and in any case it has looked for some time that Struijk and Rodon is the first choice centre-back axis. Another day with the captain's armband until Ampadu enters the fray - possibly from the bench into midfield.

LB: Junior Firpo Only arriving back from international duty on Thursday afternoon is hardy ideal but Farke said there were no signs of any injury worries and Firpo has navigated tight turnarounds before. Clear first choice left back and starts if all is well with Sam Byram the main alternative.