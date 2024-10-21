Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watford have been dealt a fresh injury blow for Tuesday night’s trip to Leeds.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley has revealed details of a fresh injury blow, ruling a key player out of Tuesday night’s Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Experienced Italian international defender Angelo Ogbonna joined Watford in the summer after leaving West Ham United but the 36-year-old limped off during the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Luton Town.

Boss Cleverley has now revealed that the early signs of a hamstring injury “are not great” and that the defender will definitely miss the midweek clash in West Yorkshire. Cleverley, has, however welcomed the news that fellow defender Francisco Sierralta is now back available, particularly amid Ogbonna’s new absence.

Providing his team news to the Watford Observer and revealing the extent of the Ogbonna blow, Cleverley said: “The early signs for Angelo are not great and it looks like he’s had a recurrence of the hamstring issue he suffered at the end of the Middlesbrough game.

“He’ll miss out tomorrow night. He had a scan this morning and I expect him to be out weeks rather than months. The timing of Francisco Sierralta returning has happened at a very good time.”

Cleverley also provided news of first choice keeper Daniel Bachmann passing a fitness test having struggled with a thigh issue in the weekend’s defeat at Luton.

Explaining his selection at Luton, Cleverley reasoned: “At the time I didn’t feel like I was taking a big gamble, and I think he was protecting himself a little bit with the throwing out,” said the Hornets boss.

“Looking back on the game he put us at a bit of risk with how many times he threw the ball. When you digest the three goals then Dan’s thigh hasn’t been the reason we conceded them, but it was maybe a reason why the momentum of the game was the way it was.

“After Friday’s training session we had no hint of risk that he was playing. That quickly materialised in the game though, and he wasn’t quite right. He feels much better now, and he’s passed his fitness test and is available for tomorrow’s game.”

Elsewhere in the Watford camp, Jeremy Ngakia and Kevin Keben both remain out although the pair and both nearing returns. Cleverley added: “Jeremy Ngakia is getting very close and should be available for selection against Blackburn, as is the case with Kevin Keben and I’m excited about his return and how well he’s looking in training.”