Leeds United v Watford: Daniel Farke press conference live, injuries and free agent midfielder hunt latest
Farke’s side will be looking to back up Friday night’s impressive 2-0 win at home to previously unbeaten Sheffield United which temporarily took the Whites second before wins for both Burnley and Sunderland from their weekend assignments. Leeds now sit third, two points behind second-placed Burnley and three adrift of leaders Sunderland.
But tomorrow night’s visit of eighth-placed Watford offers the chance for Leeds to go top with both Burnley and Sunderland not playing until Wednesday night. Watford, under boss Tom Cleverley, will be looking to bounce back from an extremely disappointing first game back after the international break via Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Luton Town.
Farke will be speaking to the media at 2.15pm from Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the main news here including the latest on the injuries front and on United’s hunt for a new free agent midfield option in light of the longer term issues for Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.
Leeds United v Watford: Daniel Farke press conference live
Key Events
- Leeds v Watford, 7.45pm on Tuesday night
For Daniel Farke’s pre-Watford press conference from Thorp Arch, all the latest news to follow here.
For Daniel Farke at Thorp Arch, thankfully Storm Ashley has subsided.
Gnonto injury update
The condition of Gnonto will be an interesting update here. He was clearly struggling having hurt his shoulder in the first half of Friday night’s win against the Blades and it looked game over for him as Solomon and James warmed up but the Italian soldiered on and came through 68 minutes. Hopefully it was just a scare and all is fine. We know that Gruev, Ampadu and Wober are out but we might get updates on all three, particularly Wober who could be back earlier than expected. Fingers crossed for no new injuries. And will there be a new free agent midfielder in the building? One is definitely needed. Updates to come here.
Team news
“No bigger concerns, no one picked up an injury during the game, nothing that should disturb us, we have our long term ones but all the others are available.”
On Watford approach
“We always try to be ourselves on the pitch and to be the protagonist but it’s also it’s important to be prepared for different scenarios. It’s important not to be predictable. It’s always to find good solutions but it’s quite often after the game that you find out. We always try to be ourselves.”
On Rothwell and Tanaka - what have you said to them?
“We can’t make other players out of them and I don’t want this, we want to use their skills, they are tidy on the ball with imagination and creativity going forward and also breaking the lines of the ball. But of course it differs when you go with a different approach so it needs a bit of time. It’s always consistent working, in the last game they got better and better and long may it continue.”
On having a wet pitch on purpose
“We take care of each and every percent and it’s important not to overlook. A wet pitch always helps. It’s important also that the ball boys are not sleepy, it’s important to have the speed high. It’s important that the surface is perfect, I am not a greenkeeper but they know my wish. We need to take under each and every stone.”
Free agent in?
“A bit closer, latest by the end of the next week we will have a decision made but it can happen quick and let’s see.”
How close was Gnonto to going off?
“Very close. I was a bit nervous after the game but we scanned it and thankfully it’s just a bruise so he’s available.”
Watford struggled away - why?
“I don’t know because I think it’s the same game and the same rules, but of course you feel more comfortable at home. It’s always easier if you don’t have to travel and the second topic is always the supporters. Sometimes young players can struggle a bit when the whole stadium is against you. I wouldn’t say this is the case in Watford’s case because they have unbelievably experienced players. It’s more or less the sum of all these reasons but actually we try wherever we play to have the same game on the pitch. I think in Watford’s case it is a coincidence because I am sure they will win games on the road but hopefully not on Tuesday.”
On resisting changes
Yes and it could be that once you are playing too long you could think it could bring new energy. But I think this turnaround is okay. We have had four proper nights at home and three days and there would be something wrong if not. Of course you want to please the whole squad but we want to win points and sometimes if you rotate too much it could also be that you please no one.”
On free agents at Thorp Arch - playing a part?
“Yes, Lucas Radebe was around, I wanted him to bring his boots but he was more in the canteen! But I don’t speak too much about what happens behind closed doors or lift the curtain. Yes there were a few people around but we stick to the rules and be professional and let’s see what happens.”
On the supporters
“We need our supporters, they are so unique. I am grateful that they invest so much time and money, they are second to none not just in the league but the whole country. We need them tomorrow because I expect a difficult game. We have a great connection at the moment and long may that continue.”
Has Rothwell brought something else?
“Of course, he is a different player and we know what he is capable of, he can be a goal threat, he hasn’t shown this so much but I he has had a few shots and I think he can chip in with some goals. We are all happy that we have him. He can make your game even more fluent then perhaps anyone else in this position.”
Are Watford play-off contenders?
“Yes definitely, because it is also a side used to being in the Premier League. They have some very good players. It’s a pretty physical side but they also have creativity and a goal threat. They are definitely one of the main contenders for the top positions in this league.”
On Bamford's role
“Patrick was struggling in the last few months with some injuries and physical conditions but no one has to worry about his mentality. He is a top class player and I am 100 per cent sure that with a fully fit Patrick Bamford we would be in the Premier League by now because we missed him. It is no coincidence that we had our best points average when he was in the side. You also have to adapt to reality and say that both Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe have used their chances. Although Patrick is back now in terms of being fit he has to wait for a situation. I wouldn’t be happy if Patrick was happy with that situation but that’s just the reality and if other players are delivering then I have to take this into account. My appreciation for Patrick and how important he is will never go away, he is a crucial player, he is already a Leeds legend but we also have to take into account the reality but I am sure he will be important for us this season and no one has to be concerned about his mental state. He is much too smart to be struggling.”
That's it from Daniel Farke
No new injuries, Gnonto is fine, free agent midfielder chase still in progress and end of next week latest for news on that front. Plenty of respect for Watford.
