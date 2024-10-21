Leeds United v Watford: Daniel Farke press conference live, injuries and free agent midfielder hunt latest

“Patrick was struggling in the last few months with some injuries and physical conditions but no one has to worry about his mentality. He is a top class player and I am 100 per cent sure that with a fully fit Patrick Bamford we would be in the Premier League by now because we missed him. It is no coincidence that we had our best points average when he was in the side. You also have to adapt to reality and say that both Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe have used their chances. Although Patrick is back now in terms of being fit he has to wait for a situation. I wouldn’t be happy if Patrick was happy with that situation but that’s just the reality and if other players are delivering then I have to take this into account. My appreciation for Patrick and how important he is will never go away, he is a crucial player, he is already a Leeds legend but we also have to take into account the reality but I am sure he will be important for us this season and no one has to be concerned about his mental state. He is much too smart to be struggling.”