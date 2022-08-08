Watch video of Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clashing after Leeds United win vs Wolves

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch clashed with Wolves’ manager Bruno Lage after the game on Saturday.

There was a disagreement with the pair on the touchline after the final whistle over the weekend.

Marsch was celebrating a big three points for his side after they came from behind to win 2-1 on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

However, the American was seen arguing with his opposition manager, who went straight down the tunnel afterwards, as per Football Daily on Twitter (see tweet below):

What was said afterwards?

Lage was disappointed with something that happened earlier on in the game. As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said in his post-match interview:

“Nothing against the manager, they won, but there was a point in the first half I heard something I didn’t like. There are some things in my opinion that you cannot say. Most important thing is Leeds win, and congratulations to the manager and the team and the fans.”

The former Benfica man didn’t go into exact detail on what irritated him.

The altercation seemed to be a heat of the moment situation in Marsch’s eyes and he cooled things down afterwards. As per Yorkshire Live, he said: “It’s normal (the altercation) in some ways. I respect Bruno a lot. He does a great job with his team, so no problem.

He added: “Well, you can go back to it at Wolves last year. There’s emotion in these moments. I wanted to be respectful afterwards but it didn’t quite go that way. I’m okay. I think he’s okay too.”

What next?

Leeds travel to Molineux to face Wolves again in March next year so it will be interesting to see how Marsch and Lage are with each other then.

The Whites are back in action this weekend away at Southampton and will be looking to make it consecutive wins.