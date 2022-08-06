LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Bruno Lage, the Wolverhampton Wanderers manager looks dejected during their defeat during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leeds United and Jesse Marsch got the better of Bruno Lage’s Wolves side on Saturday afternoon to kick off their Premier League campaign with a victory at Elland Road.

Wolves took the lead through Daniel Podence in the sixth minute but were pegged back before the break as Rodrigo slid the ball under Jose Sa to equalise.

Patrick Bamford’s low cross was turned in by Rayan Ait-Nouri 15 minutes before the end of play to give Leeds a first win on the board.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the full-time whistle, Bruno Lage could not hide his emotions as the Wolves boss and Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch clashed on the touchline.

Marsch played down the spat, stating he has ‘respect’ for the Portuguese coach, while Lage insinuated Marsch had said something he did not take kindly to during the first half.

“Nothing against the manager, they won, but there was a point in the first half I heard something I didn’t like.

“There are some things in my opinion that you cannot say,” Lage added but would not go into detail regarding the comment which had upset him.

“Most important thing is Leeds win, and congratulations to the manager and the team and the fans.”

Leeds’ next fixture is away to Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium next Saturday.