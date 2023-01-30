The 18-year-old celebrated his birthday only a few days ago, which signalled the stage at which Leeds were allowed to officially sign the youngster who has been tracked by the club for some time. Due to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, clubs in England are only allowed to sign players from abroad once they turn 18.

Leeds are expected to announce the teenager, along with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, before Tuesday evening’s transfer deadline.

Monteiro is a relatively unknown quantity, unlike USMNT international McKennie who has already appeared in the Bundesliga, Serie A and at a FIFA World Cup by the age of 24. The Portuguese youth international captained his country’s Under-17s en route to a European Championships semi-final last summer but has been limited in terms of senior minutes for his club side.

A short highlights package showing Monteiro on the ball shows the defender is comfortable in possession and plays predominantly as a right-sided central defender. Earlier this month, Swiss scout Oliver Zesiger told the YEP he believed Monteiro was keen to leave Servette in order to pursue first-team football elsewhere, due to a perceived lack of opportunity in Geneva.