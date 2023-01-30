News you can trust since 1890
WATCH: Teenager's Switzerland highlights as youth international ‘set for Leeds United medical’

Leeds United are expected to conduct teenage defender Diogo Monteiro’s medical at Thorp Arch today ahead of his permanent move from Swiss side Servette, according to Sky Sports News

By Joe Donnohue
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 18-year-old celebrated his birthday only a few days ago, which signalled the stage at which Leeds were allowed to officially sign the youngster who has been tracked by the club for some time. Due to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, clubs in England are only allowed to sign players from abroad once they turn 18.

Leeds are expected to announce the teenager, along with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, before Tuesday evening’s transfer deadline.

Monteiro is a relatively unknown quantity, unlike USMNT international McKennie who has already appeared in the Bundesliga, Serie A and at a FIFA World Cup by the age of 24. The Portuguese youth international captained his country’s Under-17s en route to a European Championships semi-final last summer but has been limited in terms of senior minutes for his club side.

A short highlights package showing Monteiro on the ball shows the defender is comfortable in possession and plays predominantly as a right-sided central defender. Earlier this month, Swiss scout Oliver Zesiger told the YEP he believed Monteiro was keen to leave Servette in order to pursue first-team football elsewhere, due to a perceived lack of opportunity in Geneva.

LAGOS, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 11: Diogo Monteiro (R) of u17 Portugal challenges Tom Bischof (L) of u17 Germany during the Algarve Cup U17 match between U17 Portugal vs U17 Germany at Estadio Municipal de Lagos on February 11, 2022 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB)
