The teenager is reportedly keen on a move away from the Geneva club, according to sources in Switzerland and could depart in the January window, having made just three senior league appearances this season. Born to Portuguese parentage in Switzerland, Monteiro is a dual national and has a contract with Servette until June 2023, meaning this window is the final juncture at which his club can command a transfer fee for his services.

Leeds are exploring the possibility of bringing Monteiro to Elland Road, with a view to initially supplementing the club’s Under-21 side, similar to the January transfer of Spanish forward Mateo Joseph which was completed 12 months ago. Joseph, now a regular on the bench in first-team fixtures, has made appearances in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup for the Whites this season.

Describing Monteiro to the YEP, Swiss professional scout Oliver Zesiger says: “He's not very well known in Switzerland either. He made his first team debut at the age of 16.

LAGOS, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 11: Diogo Monteiro (R) of u17 Portugal challenges Sidney Raebiger (L) of u17 Germany during the Algarve Cup U17 match between U17 Portugal vs U17 Germany at Estadio Municipal de Lagos on February 11, 2022 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB)

"Servette has one of the best academies in Switzerland but their youngsters rarely get a lot of playing time in the first team. So, he had to wait for further first-team nominations.

"In terms of playing style, he's a bit undersized for a centre-back, but he reads the game well and is a solid man-marker. Where he excels is in his game with the ball. He is able to distribute the ball long and short with precision. He was the captain of Portugal's U17 side as well, so he's highly regarded in his home country, too.”

Zesiger recalls Monteiro’s desire to leave Servette 12 months ago and believes a move will come to fruition this time around, following in the footsteps of former Servette prospects: “It's a shame,” he says. “Servette lost Kevin Mbabu [Fulham], Denis Zakaria [Chelsea], and other talented youngsters for small fees when they could've made much more if they actually played more in the first team.”

If Leeds are to be successful in their pursuit of Monteiro, they will be forced to wait until the end of the transfer window when the Portuguese youth international turns 18 years old.

