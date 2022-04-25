WATCH - Leeds United travelling support in full voice at Crystal Palace

With Burnley's form improving following the departure of former boss Sean Dyche, Leeds travelled to South London feeling the heat at the bottom of the table as the fixture represented a good chance to secure points before tough fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The fixture, which was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 23, was rearranged for Monday April 25 after Sky Sports selected the game for broadcast.

But an awkward midweek evening kick off in a stadium more than 200 miles away did not prevent the Elland Road faithful from showing up in numbers to get behind the Whites.

United were handed an away allocation of 2,866 at Selhurst Park, and you could not ignore the presence of the fans in the away end, competing with a drum in the home stand to show their support for their relegation-threatened side.