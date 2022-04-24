'Scary' and 'electric' Leeds United talent hailed ahead of possible comeback

Poveda joined the Ewood Park outfit on a season-long loan last August but was stretchered off with a serious ankle injury in November's 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

The 20-year-old suffered a fractured fibula as well as damage to his ankle ligament and the former Manchester City player subsequently underwent surgery.

Poveda had then been recovering back at Leeds but the former England youth international recently linked back up with Rovers and could now be on the bench for Monday night's Championship clash against Preston North End

IMPRESSING: Leeds United's Ian Poveda, left, who is back 100 per cent fit and has linked back up with loan club Blackburn Rovers. Picture by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"Poveda looks fit to me, he looks electric on the training ground," said Mowbray at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Lancs Live.

"There is a fair chance he will be on the bench.

"Poveda has been training on our pitches in the last few days and it's pretty scary watching how talented he is. We have missed how brilliantly individual he can be.

"I think there was a period of time to adapt where he learned he didn't need to beat five, six men with the ball.

"He needed to pass the ball in the shape and it took him a while to integrate into our shape.

"Undoubtedly, watching him on the training pitch in the last few days, he has fantastic talent that would have helped us."

Whites head coach Jesse Marsch was asked about Poveda on Friday in the pre-match press conference ahead of United's clash against Crystal Palace, also on Monday night.

"He looks 100 per cent," said Marsch.

"We sent him back to Blackburn, as they really wanted him back for the last three matches to push to get into the play-offs.

"And he wanted to go as well and we felt it was important for him to get some match minutes, and help that team.

"He's trained really well. I can see that in one v ones he has some real quality and he's shifty and hard to defend in those moments.

"And then I've just tried to continue to help them understand a little bit the game model and what the roles are for players in his position.