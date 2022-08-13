WATCH - Leeds United legends make unique mark on the city's latest mural

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the shadow of the Whites’ home ground on Lowfields Road now stands a huge tribute to the Leeds United side who won the 1972 FA Cup, of which Reaney and Clarke were a part.

Commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the trophy lift, the mural is a collaboration between Leeds artist Nicolas Dixon and Paul Trevilion, who was the mastermind behind such iconography of Don Revie’s team as their sock tags and the Marching On Together anthem which was produced to celebrate Leeds’ reaching the tournament final and is still popular today.

Among Dixon’s trademark abstract design, Trevillion drew portraits of the fourteen players who secured the trophy for Leeds alongside the face of the man who led them, Revie.

Two of those footballers responsible showed up to take part in the mural’s unveiling outside Elland Road on Friday, to the delight of fans who had gathered for the spectacle.

Clarke and Reaney were more than happy to take photographs with supporters and were eager to share stories from their playing days, with plenty of advice for young lads eagerly listening in.

As part of the unveiling, artists Dixon and Trevillion placed their signature in the corner of the 43 metre squared mural, before the latter introduced what he believed could be a first in the city.

Leeds United legend Allan Clarke chats to a young fan.

Trevillion referenced the massive portraits of the likes of Marcelo Bielsa and Pablo Hernandez that adorn the walls of Leeds before noting that none of them had been signed by the individuals featured.

Clarke and Reaney in turn then took the pen and made their mark on the mural, placing their signature below Trevillion’s depictions of their faces.