WATCH - Leeds United hero dents Whites' survival hopes with dreadful blunder

United travelled to the Emirates desperate for a result that could help them pull away from the relegation zone as the final day of the season rapidly approaches.

After their North London visit, Leeds have just three games left to prove that they are more deserving than relegation rivals Everton and Burnley of a spot to compete in next year's Premier League.

Champions League-chasing Arsenal came into the game off the back of three successive Premier League victories against top-six opponents and were always due to be a challenging prospect for Jesse Marsch's men, but a blunder made by one of the side's most consistent performers gave the West Yorkshire side a mountain to climb within five minutes of kick-off.

Luke Ayling played a simple pass back to Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Oblivious to danger, the Frenchman took a touch to push the ball onto his preferred left foot, but before he could make the clearance former United loanee Eddie Nketiah swiped the ball from under him and opened the scoring for the Gunners.

The Arsenal striker, who made 19 appearances for the Whites in the 2019/2020 promotion-winning season, opted not to celebrate against his former side but beat Meslier a second time five minutes later to double his side's lead as United made a catastrophic start to the Premier League clash.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Pic: Naomi Baker.