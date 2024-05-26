Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United fans have piled into the capital for the Play Off Final at Wembley and they are bringing the noise

Leeds United fans have been warming up their vocal chords ahead of the Play Off Final at Wembley with a huge rendition of Marching on Together.

Hundreds of supporters crammed into BOXPARK Wembley who were hosting Whites fans before the match against Southampton and as you would expect, Marching on Together bellowed around the venue on the stadium’s doorstep.

This video, captured by Leeds fan Dave Williams, showed the traveling hordes in fine voice a few hours before kick off.

Leeds legend Luke Ayling was among the crowd at BOXPARK and told Talksport: “Just to see all the fans in white, it's special. I can't wait to be one of these fans in there. Hopefully we'll see a good game and the boys will be promoted."

Leeds United fans have been coming from far and wide to watch today’s match and many of them sent their pictures to us at YEP from their journey or from where they are watching today’s match,

