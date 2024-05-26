Watch incredible rendition of Leeds United anthem Marching on Together from BOXPARK Wembley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United fans have been warming up their vocal chords ahead of the Play Off Final at Wembley with a huge rendition of Marching on Together.
Hundreds of supporters crammed into BOXPARK Wembley who were hosting Whites fans before the match against Southampton and as you would expect, Marching on Together bellowed around the venue on the stadium’s doorstep.
This video, captured by Leeds fan Dave Williams, showed the traveling hordes in fine voice a few hours before kick off.
Leeds legend Luke Ayling was among the crowd at BOXPARK and told Talksport: “Just to see all the fans in white, it's special. I can't wait to be one of these fans in there. Hopefully we'll see a good game and the boys will be promoted."
Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.
Leeds United fans have been coming from far and wide to watch today’s match and many of them sent their pictures to us at YEP from their journey or from where they are watching today’s match,
Highly-regarded football writer Henry Winter admitted that Leeds fans could have a big say in the outcome of the match. Speaking on Talksport, when asked who could be the difference on the day at Wembley, Winter said: “I’m going to go with Leeds fans and that emotional support that they’ll give them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.