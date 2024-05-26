Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United face Southampton at Wembley bidding for a place back in the Premier League

There are a host of players in the squads of both Leeds United and Southampton who could prove to be the difference between winning and losing but there’s one group of people who Henry Winter believes could help decide today’s Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Leeds United supporters are regarded as one of the most fanatical in English football and there are few clubs whose fans can create an atmosphere lie they do.

And highly-regarded football writer Henry Winter says it is they who could be key today.

Speaking on Talksport, when asked who could be the difference on the day at Wembley, Winter said: “I’m going to go with Leeds fans and that emotional support that they’ll give them.”

Sky Sports EFL presenter and former Leeds and Saints player David Prutton, offered a prediction in his YEP column this weekend, writing: It's hard to talk about this game completely objectively, but in doing so, I can't wait for it to start.