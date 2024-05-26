Henry Winter makes big call on who can decide Leeds United v Southampton Play Off Final
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are a host of players in the squads of both Leeds United and Southampton who could prove to be the difference between winning and losing but there’s one group of people who Henry Winter believes could help decide today’s Play-Off Final at Wembley.
Leeds United supporters are regarded as one of the most fanatical in English football and there are few clubs whose fans can create an atmosphere lie they do.
And highly-regarded football writer Henry Winter says it is they who could be key today.
Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.
Speaking on Talksport, when asked who could be the difference on the day at Wembley, Winter said: “I’m going to go with Leeds fans and that emotional support that they’ll give them.”
Sky Sports EFL presenter and former Leeds and Saints player David Prutton, offered a prediction in his YEP column this weekend, writing: It's hard to talk about this game completely objectively, but in doing so, I can't wait for it to start.
“In my prediction I have gone all the way to Leeds winning on penalties, 10-9, after a 1-1 draw. I know that sounds a little bit flippant. But it's so unbelievably tight.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.