Watch I Predict a Riot belted out by Leeds United fans before Wembley Play Off Final clash
Leeds United fans have been raising the noise levels at Wembley ahead of their Play Off Final clash with Southampton at Wembley.
Unsurprisingly, I Predict a Riot - the terrace anthem by sons of Leeds The Kaiser Chiefs - was played before the match kicked off and it belted around Wembley Stadium.
Speaking ahead of the match from BOXPARK Wembley, Leeds hero Luke Ayling, who was at Wembley to support his former team mates said: "It would be special and I don't think it's a secret that the play-off history at this club hasn't been great, so for this group of lads it would be great. Just to see all the fans in white, it's special. I can't wait to be one of these fans in there. Hopefully we'll see a good game and the boys will be promoted."
At BOXPARK, Marching on Together also bellowed around the venue.
