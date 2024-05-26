Leeds United fans are at full voice and I Predict a Riot got a very loud airing at Wembley ahead of the match

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Speaking ahead of the match from BOXPARK Wembley, Leeds hero Luke Ayling, who was at Wembley to support his former team mates said: "It would be special and I don't think it's a secret that the play-off history at this club hasn't been great, so for this group of lads it would be great. Just to see all the fans in white, it's special. I can't wait to be one of these fans in there. Hopefully we'll see a good game and the boys will be promoted."