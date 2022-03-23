Leeds United players ranked by performance this season - according to the stats experts

Whether or not the Whites have turned a corner completely after some woeful recent performances remains to be seen but, after a rocky start, Jesse Marsch seems to be having a positive influence on his new players.

There is no denying that it has been a challenging season for the United squad. Between injuries and managerial change, it has proved hard for the players to settle into a rhythm, which is reflected in the Whites' perilous Premier League position.

In his post-match interview after the Wolves win, Rodrigo addressed the difficulty.

"It's true that it hasn't been an easy season for us, with many difficult moments, a change of coach, and everything," he said.

"But that's it - it's part of football. I think this group give everything for this club and that's the most important part."

Bridled by defensive disorganisation and a toothless attack, the fight and tenacity shown by Leeds in their recent victories might be the thing that keeps them in the top flight.

But who have been the top performers this season? WhoScored.com have crunched the numbers.

WhoScored.com says their ratings are “considered to be the most accurate, respected and well-known performance indicators in the world of football” and are “based on a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game."

So which of Marsch's men (those with five or more appearances) have performed best according to the figures? Let's take a look.

