Watch as Leeds United’s Weston McKennie provides a brilliant assist in United States’ win over El Salvador

Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie was in action for the United States in the Concacaf Nations League

By Ben McKenna
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read

Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie provided a brilliant assist as the United States secured passage to the Concacaf Nations League Final Four with a 1-0 win against El Salvador in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The USA won the first-ever Concacaf Nations League in 2021 and will take part in the semi-finals in the summer after Ricardo Pepi’s third goal in two games proved the difference.

McKennie provided the defence-splitting pass as he picked the ball up in his own half and spotted the run of Pepi to play a delightful ball through for the forward to calmly lift the ball over Mario Gonzalez in the El Salvador goal.

The Leeds man played the full 90 minutes before being withdrawn in second-half stoppage time. His Whites teammate Brenden Aaronson came on with an hour played and finished the game.

Tyler Adams did not feature during the international break for the US after picking up a hamstring injury in training with Leeds.

McKennie’s assist follows two goals against Grenada last week as the US won 7-1, with Aaronson also netting in that game.

