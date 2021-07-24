AUDACIOUS: Former Leeds United playmaker Samu Saiz nets with his Panenka style penalty kick in Saturday's pre-season friendly for Girona against Barcelona. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images.

Girona trailed 2-0 to the Spanish giants in Saturday's clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena when Girona were awarded a penalty just before half-time.

Up stepped Saiz who coolly chipped his spot kick down the middle of the net as 'keeper Inaki Pena dived to his left hand side.

Barcelona went on to record a 3-1 victory via spot kicks of their own from Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay, either side of a Rey Minaj strike.

Saiz, now 30, spent a season and a half with Leeds between July 2017 and December 2019 before joining Getafe on loan.

The Spaniard then signed for Segunda Division outfit Girona the following summer.

