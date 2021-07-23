Mark Viduka outlines his Leeds United signing wish and highlights exciting full scale of Whites potential

Legendary former Whites striker Viduka excelled for Leeds the last time the club were in the Premier League and the Australian has been thrilled with United's top flight return nearly two decades on.

Having stormed to promotion as Championship champions, Marcelo Bielsa's Whites recorded a superb ninth-placed finish upon their first season back in the country's top flight after a 16-year absence.

Viduka says the top-half finish was testament to Bielsa's coaching - and believes there is no limit to what Leeds could achieve if landing two or three top recruits in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ENCOURAGED: Former Leeds United star Mark Viduka. Photo by Alex Livesey/ALLSPORT via Getty Images.

Leeds have already shelled out €15m to sign left back Junior Firpo from Barcelona and Viduka would now like to see the addition of a creative forward who can play the final ball to Patrick Bamford and help turn United's possession into more goals.

"Honestly I think Leeds last season were the most exciting team of the new teams that came into the league and then they did much better than everybody expected," Viduka told talkSPORT.

"They played some good exciting football which was refreshing.

"I think in the first season they have shown that with limited players.

"Let's face it, compared to some of the big clubs, they don't have that sort of depth and maybe the finances and whatever.

"But I think Bielsa has shown that he can take a side coming from the Championship and he can do wonders with them.

"He is able to get the maximum out of his players.

"You can see with the way that they play that they are very very organised.

"Everybody works hard for each other and I think whoever he brings in is just going to add to that.

"If they can get some top class players, two or three players that are really good quality players then they can do anything really."

Viduka added: "For me, I would love to see them have a player who can play that final ball.

“I thought that was missing for them a lot last season

“They had a lot of possession in games but they had a lot of possession in the areas that weren’t very dangerous.

"Bamford had an unbelievable season and his finishing did wonders for the team last year but I think they need to add more in the final third.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.