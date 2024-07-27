Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A player labelled “one of the brightest prospects in the EFL” has signed for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Young left back Harrison Burrows has completed a switch to one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals from Peterborough United, ending a short Whites saga.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony had suggested that Leeds were one of several Championship clubs interested in Burrows, declaring that five Championship clubs had made bids and that a couple had been accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP, though, understands that Leeds were not one of the clubs to see a bid accepted and the 22-year-old defender has now joined Championship rivals Sheffield United for a ‘significant, undisclosed fee’ on a four-year deal.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, the transfer fee is believed to be around £3 million with another £3 million in performance-based incentives.

Announcing the deal, the Blades hailed Burrows as “one of the brightest prospects in the EFL”.

The left back captained Peterborough to last season’s League One play-offs semi-finals, the defender making 58 appearances across all competitions and weighing in with 12 goals and 18 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club's official website: “When we signed Kieffer (Moore) I spoke about persistence and patience from all parties in getting the deal done, and exactly the same can be said for Harrison's move to Bramall Lane.

"Harrison's performances over the last couple of seasons have made him a wanted man, and I think it's a real tick in the box for us, as a club, that he has decided his future is best served by coming here.

"His desire to come and play here has been underlined by his ability to keep a calm head and be patient in order for everything to come together. I'm sure there would have been times when he could have gone elsewhere, there will have been no shortage of interest, but he's waited, and we're delighted to get this one over the line. For me, it speaks volumes for what he thinks of this football club, that he's been happy to sit tight in order for it to all go through.

"One of his many key attributes is his versatility. His arrival will give us options in a number of positions which can only be a benefit over the course of a competitive Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's another young lad who has the ability to improve on what has been an excellent start to his professional career, and we, as a staff, are really excited to be working with him."

Burrows added: "It's been a while in the making, but to get it done now, I'm buzzing. I've just tried to concentrate on doing the right things in pre-season since returning to training with Peterborough and I'm delighted to be here now.

"I've met the lads, they've been brilliant with me, but now it is time to get out there on the pitch and show people what I'm about. I've had a few good seasons at Peterborough, a club that means a lot to me and I'm grateful for the opportunities they've given me, but now it's time to step up.

"Last season was great individually and as a team, I learnt a lot about myself and enjoyed the responsibility. I've played a lot of games for my age, but I was still honoured to be made captain, I like to lead by example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I nailed down a position last season, it was my most enjoyable and I took my chance well, scoring a lot of goals and claiming more assists. I'm relishing another chance in the Championship.