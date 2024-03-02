Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United saw their winning run ended before it could become record-breaking after drawing 1-1 at 10-man Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Michal Helik scored for the hosts before Jonathan Hogg was sent off, allowing Patrick Bamford to pull one back with 23 minutes to go at the John Smith's Stadium.

But Daniel Farke's men were unable to capitalise on what was a poor day for the Whites, with Ipswich Town and Southampton both winning - albeit Leicester City lost at home to QPR. So as Farke and his players digest the result, the YEP brings your latest transfer stories.

Gray 'vultures'

Top Premier League clubs are expected to 'circle' around Elland Road in pursuit of Archie Gray, should Leeds fail to win promotion this season. The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that top-flight 'vultures' could force some tough decisions but suggests an exit is not guaranteed if the Whites remain in the Championship.

Gray is already thought to have attracted interest from top clubs, with reports naming Liverpool and Manchester United in the past. The 17-year-old has gone from strength to strength since making his debut in August and a Man of the Match performance in the FA Cup defeat at Chelsea will only have intensified interest.

But the teenager penned a new long-term deal in West Yorkshire earlier this year and could still decide to stay with Leeds in the second-tier, should promotion not be achieved. Nevertheless, failure to go up would present some tough choices.

Wober permanent talks

Leeds look set to see Max Wober leave permanently in the summer with reports suggesting talks are already underway with Borussia Monchengladbach. Gladbach Live reports that the Bundesliga club are ready to make the loan permanent.

Wober was one of several players to force a move away from Leeds following relegation, due to release clauses in their contracts that allowed them to find football elsewhere in the instance of relegation. The Austrian made the move across to Gladbach and has played 21 times in all competitions for Gladbach.