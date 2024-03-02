Leeds were seeking a club record tenth league win in succession but Huddersfield went ahead in the first-half stoppage time as United failed to deal with a Sorba Thomas free-kick which led to Michal Helik converting from close range.

But the hosts were reduced to ten men just three minutes later as the already-booked Jonathan Hogg was given his marching orders following an elbow on Junior Firpo which earned him a second yellow.

Daniel Farke's Whites finally drew level in the 68th minute through Patrick Bamford who netted on the slide from close range following an excellent low cross from substitute Connor Roberts. Leeds, though, were unable to bag a winner, Crysencio Summerville coming closest when cutting inside but seeing his firm shot smash the outside of the post.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an ugly Yorkshire derby at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Illan Meslier 7 - Made a couple of stops, including the initial header before the goal. Punched a few set-pieces clear well. A spectator for a lot of the game.

Archie Gray 6 - Defended individual duels really well but couldn't hit the heights of midweek in possession. Sacrificed to give Leeds a more attacking profile on the right.

Joe Rodon 8 - Sorted out a lot of important situations in defence, brought the ball forward and passed it well to the flank or into forwards.

Ethan Ampadu 8 - Similar story to his defensive partner. Tackled and headed it well. Some good passing out from the back.

Junior Firpo 5 - couple of nice moments in attack in the second half. Some not-so-tidy moments on the ball and came under some pressure in the first half.