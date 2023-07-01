The Whites are yet to begin their incoming transfer business this summer but have signed off on permanent exits for Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont.

Leeds' transfer activity is expected to accelerate following the completion of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises and the appointment of a new head coach - widely anticipated to be two-time Championship winner Daniel Farke.

While Leeds have found themselves awaiting the EFL's green light on takeover ratification, their divisional rivals have sought to improve their squads ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sunderland, who missed out on a play-off final place to Luton Town last season, have added a throng of young players from across Europe, in addition to Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of England international Jude. Blackburn Rovers have also looked abroad for new faces, adding Arnor Sigurdsson to Jon-Dahl Tomasson's squad for the upcoming season.

Leicester, meanwhile, have invested a chunk of their £40 million James Maddison sale in the acquisition of Winks who spent last season on loan at Italian club Sampdoria, and Coady, who himself avoided relegation whilst on loan at Everton.

Winks has joined for a fee reported to be in the region of £10 million, while Coady has supposedly set Leicester’s owners back £8 million. Both have signed three-year deals in the Midlands.

Leeds have expressed an interest in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips but no concrete approaches have been made for the former VfB Stuttgart and AFC Bournemouth loanee as yet. The Whites are also expected to offload prominent members of the first-team squad which suffered relegation last term.

Harry Winks during his time on loan at Sampdoria last season. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)