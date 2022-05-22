Leeds will play Premier League football once again next season after defeating Brentford on the final day.

Jack Harrison's late goal sealed all three points for the Whites, on a day which threatened to turn out differently.

Thomas Frank was disappointed with the outcome against Leeds (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Burnley's loss at home to Newcastle United meant Harrison's goal ultimately proved immaterial, but Leeds nerves were jangling throughout the 90 minutes as the Clarets went into this round of fixtures in the driving seat.

Brentford were left with nine men following an injury to Kristoffer Ajer during the second half, before Sergi Canos was shown two yellow cards and sent for an early bath.

"You can see in our dressing room after the game they were very disappointed and very angry. It just shows how much the game meant," Frank said in his post-match press conference.

"You can just see we were building momentum, it would have been long 20 minutes for Leeds, that's for sure. And then we need to play 10 against 11."