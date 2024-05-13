Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are heading for Thursday night’s play-offs second leg against Norwich City level – and the club’s fans are in broad agreement about Sunday’s goalless draw at Carrow Road.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say.

DAVID WATKINS

I guess the intention of the change in formation and personnel by Daniel Farke was to bolster the midfield to give more protection to a defence that had looked decidedly flaky recently. In that respect, it worked, and the clean sheet was vital in a two-leg tie. It took some time to bed in, though as, for large parts of the first half, we still looked flaky at the back and indeed all over the pitch.

MAN OF THE MATCH SHOUT: For Sam Byram, pictured thwarting Norwich City's Borja Sainz. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Yet again passes were going astray too often and our final ball was usually awful. In the second half it did seem to click, and Leeds dominated although without creating very much in front of goal.

It was tough out there I’m sure in the blazing Norfolk sun and with the pressure of knowing this was our last chance at securing promotion this season. Hence perhaps only three shots on target in the whole game is no surprise.

Having said all that, Leeds were also wasteful of the few clear-cut opportunities we did fashion – particularly in the first half when Georginio Rutter looked certain to bury a cut-back only to miss the ball completely. You would think the 0-0 result in the away leg just gives the slightest of advantages to Leeds but, having found a way to tighten up at the back, we now need to find a way to get the forwards firing.

Man of the match: Sam Byram.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United came away reasonably happy after a 0-0 stalemate at Norwich City and could have had the bonus of a 1-0 lead but the referee denied them a penalty when Willy Gnonto was upended on the edge of the area in the first half.

Daniel Farke surprised many by dropping Joel Piroe with Archie Gray playing in a more advanced position and Georginio Rutter leading the line. Norwich, for 20+ plus minutes, looked to get the lead but apart from a Josh Sargent header they rarely troubled a slightly nervous looking Illan Meslier.

Leeds’ best moments came when Willy Gnonto got behind the Norwich rearguard but Rutter fluffed a pull back and the Italian winger was fouled on the line of the area but no penalty was given by the poor referee.

The second half brought a few chances for Leeds but they failed to take advantage of them – Summerville shooting into the side netting and substitute Jaidon Anthony having a shot that was easily saved. So honours even, all to play for in the second leg.

I expected a defeat so I’m fairly pleased that Leeds have a good chance to progress to the final but the second leg may come down to a mistake or a moment of brilliance that takes one of these teams to the final.

Men of the match: Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

NEIL GREWER

Given recent results, performances and goal concessions this game was a big step in the right direction. Norwich City started brightly buoyed on by a colourful and vociferous crowd.

Leeds started nervously and Norwich created some half chances as a result largely of Leeds’ inability to pass accurately, poor first touches and some nervy/wayward distribution from Ilan Meslier. But as the game developed then United built control, so much so that Meslier was a spectator for most of the second half. Game management and tactics were working well.

On another day Leeds could have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Willy Gnonto, before having a Junior Firpo goal chalked off for an offside flag which looked dubious. It was a game with no outstanding performances – Gnonto, Firpo and the central defensive pair being top picks.

Unfortunately, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter were again below par. This was Leeds in safe economy mode, taking no risks, keeping control, but not able to use a higher gear – which quite clearly is there and will be required on Thursday night at Elland Road.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

ANDY RHODES

For Daniel Farke and Leeds United, this will hopefully be one game down and two more to go. After recent league results, the majority of Leeds fans will likely take a goalless away draw as a positive result.

The match was never likely to be high-scoring. Both Championship first-leg semi finals were tight and cagey with so much at stake. Farke may have set up his team to take the draw after being dominated in midfield last week.

Archie Gray’s presence helped give United a bit more control, even if it did mean sacrificing the goal threat they needed to win. Norwich will come to Elland Road on Thursday night looking to keep it tight, so Leeds will need to go again and find a way to break through another stubborn defence.

The tie is certainly in United’s hands with a home game to come but, as we have seen so many times in the past few weeks, advantages can sometimes count for nothing in the Championship.

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.

MIKE GILL

This was a very disciplined performance by the Whites. It was clear from the early team news that Leeds United would not be adopting a ‘gung ho’ approach.

The Canaries started strongly and dominated most of the possession but neither the home team nor their supporters seemed to be able to maintain the pressure and an unusually noisy Carrow Road soon reverted to its more customary sedate hum. United had their moments as Willy Gnonto came close to being awarded a penalty or at least a free-kick after a clumsy challenge.

On the half hour, the Whites had the ball in the net as Junior Firpo latched on to a loose ball after good work by Georginio Rutter, but the Frenchman was judged to be offside. Chances were few and far between in the second half but the Whites dominated the game and finished the match far stronger than their opponents.

An away draw is usually seen to be a good result for the first leg of a play-off tie but of far more importance to the Whites is the fact that they kept a clean sheet.