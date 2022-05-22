USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson is reportedly ‘keen’ on a summer move to Leeds United.

The Whites are focused on preserving their Premier League status and head into Sunday’s visit to Brentford knowing they must better Burnley’s result against Newcastle United to remain in the top flight.

That has not stopped speculation over possible additions during the summer transfer window and Aaronson is one of several names linked with a move to Elland Road.

The 21-year-old broke through in Major League Soccer with Philadelphia Union during the 2019/20 season but he came to the fore during the following campaign when he was named in the league’s ‘Best XI’.

That brought him to the attention of a number of clubs in Europe and it was Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg that won the race for his services when they concluded a deal worth a reported $6million with a further $3million to follow in incentives.

Aaronson has taken to life in Europe and helped his new club to an Austrian Cup win when he scored their second goal in a 3-0 final triumph against LASK.

The midfielder is now believed to be on Leeds’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window and Mirror journalist David Anderson has revealed a move could happen this summer if Jesse Marsch’s side are successful in their battle against relegation.

He told GiveMeSport: “If they survive, then they can get Aaronson. That deal was, obviously, quite well progressed in January, but Salzburg were adamant that they didn’t want to sell him at that moment.

“Don’t forget that they had that big Champions League game against Bayern Munich. This summer is the time when that deal can be done.