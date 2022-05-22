Jesse Marsch lauds work of Leeds United trio and makes declaration about Whites future

Leeds have approached d-day in their bid for Premier League survival and United's destiny is out of their own hands ahead of Sunday afternoon's final full fixture programme of 4pm kick-offs.

Marsch's side sit in the relegation zone and third-bottom, level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley but with a far inferior goal difference.

United would consequently be relegated back to the Championship if they fail to out-point Burnley with their return from their final day clash at Brentford.

PRAISE: From Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, second right, for the foundations laid and work at the club, all the way up to chairman Andrea Radrizzani, left. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

The Clarets take on Newcastle United at Turf Moor as Leeds visit the Bees and events in Lancashire could send Leeds down, even if Marsch's side end their campaign with a victory.

Marsch, though, says that in any event United can be hopeful of a rosy future given the club's promising young players and the work within the club, all the way up to director of football Victor Orta, chief executive Angus Kinnear and chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

Asked if relegation would not necessarily be a complete disaster due to youngsters like Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell offering the potential for a rebuild, Marsch reasoned: "I don't look at it like that.

"Right now, I'm focused on getting the result and staying in the league.

"But when you talk about the young players and what the future looks like, regardless of the league, I think there's big potential here to continue to build through the academy and through young players, and to continue to invest in the right kinds of players to transform the team more and more into what I what I would like it to look like.

"And there is a commitment from everybody here from the equipment managers in the academy and the coaches in the academy, and physios and players, all the way to Angus and Victor and Andrea to do whatever we can to grow and develop our club together has been incredible. And I'm not just saying that.