Leeds United continue to wait for confirmation on whether or not their Premier League fixture against Manchester United will go ahead next weekend.

The Whites were due to play Nottingham Forest this evening, but along with the rest of the English footballing pyramid, had their match postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

And with the monarch’s funeral set to take place next Monday, there are lingering doubts over when top flight football will resume.

Check out our round-up of today’s top Leeds United stories below...

Man United clash in doubt

Leeds United’s fixture away to Manchester United this coming Sunday is under threat due to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral scheduled for Monday, September 19, according to the Daily Mail.

The Whites were due to play Nottingham Forest tonight in the Premier League, but have already had that fixture cancelled as a mark of respect following the monarch’s passing on Thursday.

And while “urgent” talks are to be held over a final decision later today, it is understood that policing issues could place next weekend’s match in jeopardy, with the expectation being that the allocation of extra officers from across the country to London may render the match unplayable.

TV truck shortage could jeopardise football return

The return of Premier League football could be jeopardised by a shortage of TV trucks, with focus instead being placed on rolling coverage of the Queen’s funeral, according to the Daily Mail.

Sky Sports, who hold the main broadcasting rights to the top flight, are understood to be “running out” of the outside vehicles required to deliver live coverage as many are instead being used by sister channel Sky News.

A concerning lack of TV trucks is understood to have emerged as another complicating factor amid talks over football’s resumption following this weekend’s blanket cancellation across both the Premier League and the EFL.

Leeds remain keen on duo

Leeds United are still interested in completing deals for summer targets Harrison Ashby and Cody Gakpo when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Whites were linked with moves for both in recent weeks, but were ulitmately unable to complete a deal for either.

Speaking to GiveMeSport with regards to West Ham talent Ashby, transfer insider Dean Jones said:“They [Leeds] do still like him. I think, from here, it’s going to depend on how West Ham decide to deal with him.

“Whether they reassess his contract situation and they can convince him of their own plans, there’s a lot to be sorted out there over the next few months.”

As for Gakpo, reporter Pete O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “Leeds thought there was a real chance that they might get this deal done before the deadline with Victor Orta travelling to Holland to try and get it done, so it was a blow not to get him in the end.