Leeds United’s fixture away to Manchester United this coming Sunday is under threat due to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral scheduled for Monday, September 19, according to the Daily Mail.

Logistical concerns including policing could render the match unplayable as additional officers from throughout the country are required in the capital for the Queen’s funeral, surrounding events and the need for day-to-day policing.

Last weekend’s fixture list was cancelled as a mark of respect after the monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8.

However, due to the timing of Her Majesty’s state funeral, this coming weekend's fixtures are also in jeopardy of being postponed.

Supposedly, swapping fixtures has been discussed as a potential work-around for clubs while further meetings are planned today in order to achieve a resolution.

"The visit of rivals Leeds to Old Trafford is one of the most heavily policed matches on the calendar, while large resources would also be needed for Liverpool’s trip to Stamford Bridge,” Sportsmail report.

A spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs Council said: "We will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day-to-day policing.

“This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved.”

If Leeds’ visit to Old Trafford is called off, the Whites will face an unprecedented mid-season hiatus of 29 days between fixtures.

This is due to a two-week international break which is currently scheduled to begin in seven days.