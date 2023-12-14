The Whites have a number of players' futures to consider at the end of the season.

Next summer, Leeds United have the small matter of deciding what to do with the 11 players currently out on loan from Elland Road. Following their relegation from the Premier League, an exodus departed on both temporary and full-time deals.

Promotion is the main focus of Daniel Farke's season but he also needs to keep on eye on the upcoming transfer window. There may be new recruits to snap up to help nudge the Whites over the line and back up to England's top flight. Once the season is over though, there's a lot to assess and many decisions to make.

While some players look likely to depart Elland Road for good, others aren't in a similar position at their respective loan clubs. Brenden Aaronson is one, for example.

The 23-year-old has a lot of years ahead of him to prove himself on the pitch but right now he is struggling with a difficult time in Germany. Aaronson signed for Leeds in 2022 for a reported £24.7 million and he made 36 Premier League appearances in his debut season. However, since going out on loan to Union Berlin, the USA international is far from making an impact.

Aaronson has made just nine Bundesliga appearances so far this term, starting only four. In that time, he has failed to contribute a single goal or assist, and picked up a suspension after receiving two yellow cards in just his second match.

Now, according to Bild's Wednesday print edition (h/t MOT Leeds News), it is 'unthinkable' that Union Berlin will offer Aaronson a permanent deal at this end of his loan spell, despite there being an option-to-buy clause in his contract.

Union are struggling as a whole this season, having been knocked out of the Champions League and now currently sat 15th in the Bundesliga table. This revelation over Aaronson's lack of future at the club comes off the back of their disappointing form.