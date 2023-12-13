Leeds United duo sparking January 'interest' but club have 'made their stance clear'

The Whites aren't willing to let both players leave in the new year.

Leeds United are pushing for promotion back up to the Premier League but will all of their current squad stay with them for the whole journey?

The Whites have had a few key personnel linked to potential January exits over the last couple of months. Crysencio Summerville is one star who has previously been the subject of interest from other clubs, as reports have linked him to a transfer away from Leeds in the winter window despite the player previously stating he was happy at the club after snubbing interest in the summer to remain at Elland Road. He has reportedly been receiving interest from Premier League sides, while Wilfried Gnonto and rising star Archie Gray are other players reportedly receiving admiring glances from top-flight teams.

There have been other whispers here and there too, with Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror recently reporting that both Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda have become 'the subject of January interest' from EFL clubs.

However, Leeds will reportedly not allow both to leave the club at this stage, unless they can sign suitable replacements in the upcoming window.

Both Gelhardt and Poveda joined Leeds in 2020, with the latter arriving in the summer from Manchester City's U23 side. He was just one of two permanent signings made that window, with the rest all joining on loan.

Poveda has been limited to just six Championship appearances so far this season, with most of them mere cameo appearances. Daniel Farke recently gave the 23-year-old permission to miss some recent matches in order to honour his call-up to the Colombia national team. He will also miss the weekend's visit of Coventry City.

