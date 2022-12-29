The outspoken comic shared a short video at the foot of the famous Brazilian monument, which showed a ‘We Are Leeds’ sticker stuck to an adjoining pole atop the viewing platform. Looking out on the vast expanse of Rio’s sprawling urban mass, Lycett’s camera zooms in on the Leeds sticker, whilst dubbing it the ‘favourite thing’ he saw whilst on the trip with fellow comedian Stephen Mangan.

Lycett and Mangan were in Brazil filming a Christmas special episode of ‘Travel Man’ when they happened upon the Leeds sticker. It follows Leeds graffiti which was spotted on the side of a bus shelter in the Arctic Circle, which made its way onto Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Grand Tour’ with Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds fans have flocked to Lycett’s tweet, sharing the video several hundred times on social media.

During previous head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s time at the club, a mural re-imagined by Nicolas Dixon and ‘Burley Banksy’ Andy McVeigh, was commissioned in Wortley. The piece depicts the revered manager as the Christ the Redeemer monument with the words ‘marchando juntos dos mil veinte' accompanying the artwork of the Argentine, which translates to ‘Marching on Together 2020’ in English.