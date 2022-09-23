A Leeds United supporter has spotted club-themed graffiti in the background during the new series of 'The Grand Tour'

An eagle-eyed Leeds supporter has spotted United-themed graffiti in the background during the latest series of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Grand Tour’.

The popular motoring show which features former Top Gear trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May follows the three into the vast expanse of the Arctic Circle, but an aerial shot of their vehicles has produced a hidden homage to the West Yorkshire club.

Aside what appears to be a rest stop in the snow-covered Arctic wilderness, ‘Leeds United’ is daubed in what is most likely to be spray paint.

Leeds have a strong following in Scandinavia, but only a small proportion of Norway and Sweden’s populations live within the Arctic Circle, which makes the find all the more remarkable.