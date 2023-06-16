International football will be the focus of the weekend with Gareth Southgate’s England taking on Malta tonight, all white summer transfer window business rumbles on domestically.

Leeds United need to get a new head coach in place before they can properly think about incomings and outgoings at Elland Road but there are still plenty of stories making headlines. One source has tipped the Whites to make a move for a free agent striker to replace Rodrigo if they lose the Spaniard this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, one player who failed to hit the heights at Elland Road last season reportedly has interest from a club in Turkey who could look to bring him in. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Friday, June 16:

Former Celtic forward tipped as potential Rodrigo replacement

Per a report from FootballFanCast, former Celtic and Fulham forward Moussa Dembele is ‘on the list’ of players that Leeds United’s new owners are interested in as potential replacements for Rodrigo. It is claimed that the 32-year old has a release clause of just £3 million following the club’s relegation.

Dembele will be available on a free transfer when his Lyon contract comes to an end this month after a seemingly lackluster season with the Ligue 1 club. However, the Frenchman still seems to have plenty of interes in his services with Everton most prominently linked with making a move.

Turkish side ‘show interest’ in Leeds United flop

Turkish side Galatasaray have expressed interest in signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to Juventus News via Calciomercato. Leeds United did have the option to buy the USA international from the Italian giants but are not expected to exercise that clause after a disappointing showing from the midfielder in the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad