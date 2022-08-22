Triumphant weekend for Leeds United as club completes clean sweep of victories

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa Under 21 1-2 Leeds United Under 21

Michael Skubala’s Under 21s set the pace on Friday night with a tightly-contested Premier League 2 Division 2 victory away at Aston Villa.

After bagging three goals in his first two games for the club, summer signing Sonny Perkins came up trumps again to give the young Whites a 17th-minute lead before Villa hit back almost immediately through Josh Feeney.

The division’s top scorer, Mateo Joseph, squandered a chance to retake the lead for United when his penalty was saved before the interval – but Perkins struck again after the break to seal all three points for Leeds.

Leeds United Under 18 2-1 Liverpool Under 18

On Saturday, the U18s had the chance to put their U18 Premier League North opening day woes behind them after Leeds surrendered a two-goal lead to losE 4-3 to league leaders Stoke City.

Leeds United celebrate Olivia Smart's goal during the Whites' 1-0 Division One North victory over Hull City.

New United signing Max McFadden starred, scoring one and assisting one in a two-minute period after the interval in which the hosts stormed into the lead.

Liverpool’s Ben Doak pulled one back for the Reds but the home side held on to claim all three points, which takes them up to sixth in the table.

Leeds United senior men 3-0 Chelsea

In front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, Jesse Marsch’s men pulled off one of the finest Leeds performances Elland Road has seen for some time against their old rivals.

Leeds United Under 21 manager Michael Skubala.

It was Whites new boy Brenden Aaronson who kicked things off, humiliating Chelsea shot-stopper Édouard Mendy with a vicious press to give the hosts the lead.

Rodrigo was on the money again, doubling Leeds’ lead just minutes later, before Jack Harrison added a third in the second half.

The late dismissal of Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly put the final nail in the Blues’ coffin as Leeds bagged the wind to end the weekend third in the Premier League table.

Leeds United Women 1-0 Hull City Ladies

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Sam Greenwood of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In a simultaneous kick-off in Tadcaster, the Whites made a convincing start to life under new manager Rick Passmoor by claiming a tidy victory in a full-blooded Yorkshire derby on the opening day of the Division One North season.

United veteran Olivia Smart slipped past defenders and struck on target to give the hosts the lead against the recently-relegated Tigers, who competed in the Northern Premier last term.

There was late drama as a challenge on Leeds winger Paige Williams inspired a melee, after which the referee sent both Williams and City’s Amy Pollock off the pitch – but the Whites held on to seal all three points and complete the club’s clean sweep of wins.