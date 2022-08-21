'Perfection' - Leeds United fans rejoice as Whites sink Chelsea with complete performance

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Damien_CMS: So many players playing with confidence is a joy to see. Fantastic pressing all game and outran a Chelsea team by some distance. Well deserved win that, the team effort deserved.

@AnotherLeedsFan: Aaronson will go down as one of our best pieces of business in years, the lad has absolutely everything. Phillips who? Adams bossed most of that match and him and Roca are creating quite the pairing. I love Cooper but Koch and Llorente looking unbreakable. Love it!

@TomOwenLeeds: For me, considering the opposition and level, it’s the best performance I’ve seen at Elland Road since the O’Leary years, no doubt.

@MrPaulRobinson: Reece James has just been flagged offside getting onto their bus.

@Fladog82: And just like that, Philips and Raphinha disappeared into history…

@RobDocs: Rodrigo finally producing and it's brilliant.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Marc Roca of Leeds United celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

@Ash_Lufc_: We've got warriors at this club. There wasn't a Man of the Match today. Everyone played their hearts out today. Adams is the American Kante. Aaronson is a Gem, everyone today played with fight. No words to explain how good today was. The players today played for the badge and gave 200%.

@RITGK: What just happened?! Brilliant from minute one, tactics spot on and simply wanted it more than them.

@JakeEdwardsMOT: Tyler Adams is phenomenal in the middle! Brings so much energy.

@BrianMoore6: An outstanding team performance. Huge credit to Jesse Marsch, as well. Just fantastic to watch.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

@MartinLUFC95: What an outstanding performance and a superb win today!

@BillyLUFCHornby: Absolutely speechless about the game! Proud of them all! Aaronson is a different breed altogether absolutely fantastic.

@AlanKay2: Best game since early 2000s, timely substitutions, pressing, desire, good recruitment, great fitness, Meslier improving, organised, Rodrigo and Harrison on fire, defence organised, Marsch excellent, youngsters as back up, clean sheet, team spirit, perfect display.

@BarryDyas: Absolutely brilliant performance, so much hunger. Loved it.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Players of Leeds United huddle prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

@BielsaBall28: So proud and you know what, Marsch deserves this. Got a lot of criticism after taking over in very difficult circumstances. What a guy.

@NickJH83: That was a fantastic performance, probably the result and performance of the season. Magnificent.

@DaveMcIlroy1979: Absolute perfection, everyone was fantastic.

@TrevChildy: Brilliant win. Nice to keep a clean sheet as well.

@Jimmmy_L_UFC: Really starting to trust Marsch now. I had my doubts but the players he wanted, the way he's got us set up – I truly believe in him which was always going to be difficult after Bielsa but he's doing it. He's always encouraging, unlike miserable Tuchel.

@NathanPT93: Flawless, Man of the Match everyone one of them.