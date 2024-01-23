Transfer update impacting Leeds United as 'in talks' claim made

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds United look set to miss out on Ryan Giles with reports suggesting Hull City are 'in talks' with Luton Town for the full-back. The Whites are known to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this month and links have been aplenty during the first three weeks of the window. Among them has been Giles, who is free to leave Luton with minutes limited at Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old is on the radar of several Championship clubs but The Daily Mail has named Hull as front-runners. Liam Rosenior's side are said to be progressing in talks to take the left-back on loan for their play-off push between now and May.

The report adds that Hull are in discussions over a loan move which will also include an option to buy for around £4.25million. Luton are open to such a deal, despite only signing the England under-20 international for £5m in the summer, as it would free up funds and space for a couple of late arrivals in more vulnerable positions.

Giles has proven Championship experience, playing 45 of Middlesbrough's 46 league games last season - the most of Michael Carrick's side - and registering an impressive 11 assists. He has also played for Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Rotherham and Coventry in the second-tier.

Hull's ability to guarantee regular football for Giles may well have proven decisive, with Leeds unable to do so on that left side. Sam Byram is clearly Daniel Farke's first-choice on that side and despite consistent injury issues, both he and Junior Firpo have been able to share minutes between them for much of the campaign.

Rosenior's side look to be acting decisively as they strengthen for a play-off push, with the Tigers currently seventh and just one point off Coventry City in the sixth and final spot. They have already secured the loan signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool, who had also been linked with a move to Elland Road following his recall from German outfit RB Leipzig.

