Southampton join race for Premier League winger 'wanted' by Leeds United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southampton are set to rival Leeds United for Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to reports.

The Clarets winger was instrumental in achieving an instant Premier League return last season. Vincent Kompany drafted his countryman in from Royal Antwerp and he repaid that faith with 13 goals across all competitions as Burnley stormed to the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Kompany’s side struggling in the top flight, Benson has seen his opportunities limited at Turf Moor this season. He did pick up an injury earlier in the campaign but his absence has been somewhat of a mystery among Burnley fans.

A return to the bench against Luton Town last weekend was just his second inclusion in a matchday squad since September but Kompany chose not to bring him on. The former Manchester City defender recently spoke about Benson and teammate Anass Zaroury’s potential exits.

“It’s fair to say that both players (Benson and Zaroury) haven’t featured too much this season but, as for the discussions we’re having with them, we’re pretty clear,” Kompany told reporters. “We definitely believe in the players and I think the situation of Anass is not the situation of Benny. We’re having those conversations (about their future) individually.”

Leeds were rumoured to be one of the front-runners for the 26-year-old, according to Football Insider, as Daniel Farke, like Burnley last season, eyes a top-flight return at the first time of asking. But the Whites already boast several wide options, with Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony playing second fiddle to Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad