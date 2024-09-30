'Too much' - Coventry City star delivers honest Leeds United verdict with Elland Road admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Coventry City star has delivered an honest Leeds United verdict and admission following Saturday’s defeat at Elland Road.

Sky Blues captain Ben Sheaf returned from injury to make his first start of the season in the weekend’s Championship clash in West Yorkshire in which goals from Willy Gnonto, Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe sealed a 3-0 success for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Sheaf came through 61 minutes of the contest before being substituted, by which point the Sky Blues were already 2-0 down after the Gnonto and Bogle strikes. Speaking post match to the club’s website, Sheaf gave an honest assessment of the contest, praising Leeds for their first half display but declaring that his team gave the Whites too much respect at Elland Road. The former Arsenal youngster also admitted that Bogle’s strike shortly after the interval ultimately “killed it” for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We didn’t start too well or put enough pressure on them and probably gave them too much respect,” said Sheaf. "We didn’t get after them in the right areas, they were decent in the first half, but we didn’t lay a glove on them in the first half.

WHITES ADMISSION: From Ben Sheaf, right. Photo by Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

“In the second half we started okay, but then the second goal kills it and we’re trying to chase the game, and they sit in, and we have to break them down and it was just disappointing. We wanted to be more on the front foot and apply more pressure higher up the pitch and it felt that way, but they break down the right and the second goal kills it.”