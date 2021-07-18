Stevens spent last season on loan at first Swindon Town and then Bradford City before returning to the Whites.

The 21-year-old is now on trial at League Two side Harrogate and the attacking midfielder made an immediate impact after coming on as a second-half substitute in Sunday's friendly at home to Newcastle United.

Stevens, named as a trialist, was brought on early in the second half and went on to supply the low cross from the right flank that led to Aaron Martin's late winner in a 2-1 victory against the Magpies.

TRIAL: For Leeds United's Jordan Stevens, centre, at Harrogate Town. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images.

